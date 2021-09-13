O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,010. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in O-I Glass by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.