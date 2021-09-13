O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 102,951 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in TIM by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TIM by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

