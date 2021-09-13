O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cambium Networks worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $911.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

