O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,411 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

