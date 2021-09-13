O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,577 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

