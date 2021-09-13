O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,286 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

