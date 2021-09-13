O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 6,921 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.49 on Monday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

