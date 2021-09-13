O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 8,042 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $7,888,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

