O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.