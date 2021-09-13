O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

