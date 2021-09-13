O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

