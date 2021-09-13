O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,376.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.89 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.