O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of HNI worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.