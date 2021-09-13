O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

