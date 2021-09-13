O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innoviva worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.53 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

