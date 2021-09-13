O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter.

IPG stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

