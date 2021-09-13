O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $190.07 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.