O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $516.79 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $521.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.31 and its 200-day moving average is $433.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

