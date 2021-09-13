O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $308,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $3,127,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

