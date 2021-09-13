O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

