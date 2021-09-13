O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

