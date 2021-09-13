O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22,037.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.