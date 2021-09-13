O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 311,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

