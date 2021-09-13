O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 62,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $7,199,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,221.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,488.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

