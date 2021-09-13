O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 134,032 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 246.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.39 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

