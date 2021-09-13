O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 183.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 369,220 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Aptiv stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

