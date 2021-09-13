O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,622 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

