O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,018 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.