O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,032 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1,682.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.20.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $218.64 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

