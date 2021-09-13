O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 269,681.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

