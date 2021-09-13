O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

