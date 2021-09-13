O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kforce by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

