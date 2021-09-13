O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,364,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

