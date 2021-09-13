O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

