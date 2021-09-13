O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

