Obee Network Hits Market Cap of $121,625.05 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $121,625.05 and $9,047.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,218.02 or 1.00161549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.92 or 0.07232062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00889400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars.

