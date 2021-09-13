Observer (OBSR) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $17.72 million and $7.21 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042493 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.