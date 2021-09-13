Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,134 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.49. 851,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,059,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.