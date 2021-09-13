Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $467.17 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $467.17 million and $62.48 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

