Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 2,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 990,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 95.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 342,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 167,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

