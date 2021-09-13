Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $507,868.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00078392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00123421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00174892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.25 or 0.99983646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.37 or 0.07166984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00930452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

