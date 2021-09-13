ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $8,306.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,284.52 or 0.99995360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00085208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

