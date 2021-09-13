Odyssey 1-Day Volume Hits $339,549.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $339,549.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00146667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

