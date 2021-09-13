Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $133,781.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00005614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,061.95 or 1.00079423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00078560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00071201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

