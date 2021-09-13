OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,052,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.