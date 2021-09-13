OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $264,975.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $264,975.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00149080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,046,995 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

