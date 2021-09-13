Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21.

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

OLMA traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $27.90. 326,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

