Olin (NYSE:OLN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $48.63. 46,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Olin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Olin by 87.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Olin by 39.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement System acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

