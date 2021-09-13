Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

