OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Tops $925.42 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00018845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $925.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00443554 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001277 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

